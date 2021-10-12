Should COVID affect Halloween and Thanksgiving plans? Expert Dr. Ashish Jha weighs in
PROVIDENCE — Do not expect a repeat of the grim fall and winter holidays of last year, when the pandemic raged. Instead, people in many parts of the United States can look forward to more traditional celebrations, now that “the delta surge of the summer has clearly turned a corner,” said Dr. Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, during the 37th taping of the “COVID: What Comes Next” podcast.www.providencejournal.com
Comments / 0