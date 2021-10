Wendy's is so sure customers will love their newest fries that it's offering a guarantee on thee Hot & Crispy Fries, according a company press release. "The Hot & Crispy Guarantee is Wendy's way of doubling down on fries, our most important side offering," Carl Loredo, Wendy's U.S. chief marketing officer, said in the release. "We know customers deserve better than the cold, soggy fries they've been receiving at competitors. That's why we're committed to delivering hot and crispy fries with every single order — if your fries aren't hot and crispy when you receive them, we'll replace them, no questions asked. This guarantee is an expression of the trust we've built with our customers, assuring a high-quality, craveable experience every time."

