Adele in Vogue Times Two, Fundraiser in Brooklyn, and the ‘Succession’ Press Tour Featuring Cousin Greg
Juliet and Amanda weigh in on Adele’s double Vogue profiles in preparation for her upcoming album, 30 (1:21). Then, they discuss the community fundraiser in Brooklyn that consisted of locals such as Matt Damon, John Krasinski, and JJ Redick (28:57)? Later they give a royal duo update that touches on Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco (34:05) and discuss the Succession press tour featuring Cousin Greg, a.k.a. Nicholas Braun (38:19).www.theringer.com
Comments / 0