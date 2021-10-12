CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Adele in Vogue Times Two, Fundraiser in Brooklyn, and the 'Succession' Press Tour Featuring Cousin Greg

By Juliet Litman
The Ringer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliet and Amanda weigh in on Adele’s double Vogue profiles in preparation for her upcoming album, 30 (1:21). Then, they discuss the community fundraiser in Brooklyn that consisted of locals such as Matt Damon, John Krasinski, and JJ Redick (28:57)? Later they give a royal duo update that touches on Prince Albert and Princess Charlene of Monaco (34:05) and discuss the Succession press tour featuring Cousin Greg, a.k.a. Nicholas Braun (38:19).

