After they both contracted COVID-19, Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke performed the first virtual routine in “Dancing with the Stars” history on Monday’s Britney Night, earning an 18 from the three judges present — the lowest score of the night that Burke was not too fond of. “I feel like we kind of got screwed by the judges, I think. We got all sixes,” Burke said on her “Pretty Messed Up“ after the show. “We basically have only gotten sixes since we started ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ which is fine. I get it, but I think what I was looking for...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO