Buy This Burnt Bugatti Chiron for a (Likely) Big Discount
Every once in a while, an ultra-exotic car shows up on Copart's auction database—of course, being on Copart, you know the vehicle is damaged in some way. It's a clearinghouse for "repairable cars," which is another way of describing potential salvage cases, cars that were written off by the insurance company and sent off to be resold or parted out. The latest eye-popper to hit Copart? This 2019 Bugatti Chiron.www.motortrend.com
