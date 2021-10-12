CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Serbia's leader defends right to buy weapons where he wants

 8 days ago

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia's president says his country will continue arming itself with Russian, Chinese and other weapons despite fears that the Balkan country’s recent military buildup could lead to more tensions in the region. President Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia was a “free and independent nation” that would not seek outside opinions about where it sources weapons. He spoke on Tuesday while opening an arms fair that coincided with a two-day summit marking the 60th anniversary of the first conference of non-aligned nations. Serbia is widely blamed for triggering the bloody breakup of Yugoslavia in the 1990s with its nationalist policies. The country lately has armed itself mostly with Russian and Chinese warplanes, drones and anti-aircraft systems.

realcleardefense.com

NATO Has a Problem: Belarus Is Being Reabsorbed Into Russia

On October 7, Polish border troops reported being fired upon by their counterparts from Belarus. Though no one was hurt and the Belarusian soldiers were most likely firing blank ammunition, the incident is illustrative of the tension that has been building in that area since Moscow effectively assumed control over the government in Minsk to prop up Belarus’ authoritarian president, Aleksandr Lukashenko.
wkzo.com

Poland almost doubles troop numbers on Belarus border

WARSAW (Reuters) – Almost 6,000 Polish soldiers are now guarding the country’s border with Belarus in stepped up security measures in the face of a surge in migration, the defence minister said on Tuesday. The deployment of fresh troops marks a significant expansion of the military presence on the border...
Reuters

Austria's new leader defends Kurz as opposition calls him Kurz's puppet

VIENNA, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Austria's new Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg pledged on Monday to work closely with his predecessor Sebastian Kurz, who quit in the face of corruption allegations, fuelling opposition assertions that the new leader will simply do Kurz's bidding. The Greens, the junior partner to Kurz's conservatives, had...
Washington Post

Hungary’s opposition parties unite to challenge far-right leader Orban

BERLIN — Hungary's opposition parties on Sunday banded around a single candidate to try to unseat Prime Minister Viktor Orban, the populist leader accused of chipping away at the country's democracy during more than a decade in power, in next year's election. Peter Marki-Zay, a conservative small-town mayor who was...
Reuters

Russia defends China's right to test hypersonic weapons

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Tuesday that a reported hypersonic weapon test by China breached none of Beijing's international obligations, posed no threat to Russia and followed similar moves by the United States. "...China is developing its arms systems within the framework of its international obligations,"...
The Independent

Russia hosts Afghan talks, calls for inclusive government

Russia hosted talks on Afghanistan on Wednesday involving senior representatives of the Taliban and other factions, a round of diplomacy that underlines Moscow s clout.Opening the talks, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that “forming a really inclusive government fully reflecting the interests of not only all ethnic groups but all political forces of the country” is necessary to achieve a stable peace in Afghanistan.Russia had worked for years to establish contacts with the Taliban, even though it has designated the group a terrorist organization in 2003 and never took it of the list. Any contact with such groups...
The Independent

Germany seeks to curb migrant crossings from Poland

Germany s top security official plans to announce new measures Wednesday to clamp down on migrants illegally crossing into the country from Poland.Authorities in Germany say about 4,500 such crossings have been registered since August. Many of them are people from Syria and Iraq who flew to Belarus in the hope of reaching the European Union via Poland. German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer was due to lay out his plans at a regular Cabinet meeting Wednesday before announcing them at a news conference in Berlin An Interior Minister spokesman, Steve Alter, said Tuesday that Germany has offered assistance to Poland by seconding additional border guards and providing logistical support for housing migrants in the country.While Germany and other EU countries have backed Poland's efforts to protect its border with Belarus, Berlin has also raised concerns about the humanitarian situation of migrants picked up at the border.___Follow AP’s global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration
KREX

Jailed Russian opposition leader Navalny wins top EU prize

BRUSSELS (AP) — Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny was awarded the European Union’s top human rights prize Wednesday in a clear slap at President Vladimir Putin. In awarding the Sakharov Prize to Navalny, the European Parliament praised his “immense personal bravery.” The 45-year-old activist was poisoned with a nerve agent last year and promptly […]
AFP

Russia hosts Taliban for talks after warning against IS threat

Russia hosts the Taliban for talks in Moscow on Wednesday, seeking to assert its influence on Central Asia and push for action against Islamic State fighters which it says have massed in perennially volatile Afghanistan. The talks, which draw officials from 10 countries including China and Pakistan, are one of the Taliban's most significant international meetings since seizing power in mid-August. They come after Russian President Vladimir Putin warned last week that IS fighters were gathering in Afghanistan to spread discord in former Soviet republics flanking Russia. Russia's veteran foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, is set to address the gathering.
wcn247.com

U.S. Defense Secretary visits Romania amid Black Sea tour

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is visiting Romania Wednesday as part of a three-country tour to reassure Black Sea allies on security issues amid ongoing tensions with Russia.. He met Romanian officials Wednesday and visited an eastern airbase. “The security and stability of the Black Sea are in the U.S.’s national interest and are critical to the security of NATO’s eastern flank,” Austin said. “The region, it goes without saying, is vulnerable to Russian aggression.”
wcn247.com

EU Parliament tries to force commission to act on Poland

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Parliament says it’s preparing legal action against the EU’s executive arm for failing to use its big guns following a Polish court decision that challenged the 27-nation bloc’s legal order. A Parliament statement Wednesday said its president has asked legal services to prepare a lawsuit against the European Commission for its failure to apply a mechanism designed to protect the rule of law through cutting funds to member states. The statement didn't mention a specific country. But it was published a day after EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen clashed with Poland's prime minister over the rule of law in a debate with MEPs. Poland joined the EU in 2004.
The Independent

Myanmar leader says ASEAN blind to opposition's violence

The leader of Myanmar’s military-installed government said Monday that other Southeast Asian countries should share responsibility for failing to help quell the violence that has engulfed his nation since the army seized power in February.Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing in a speech broadcast on state television blamed groups that were organized to oppose the military takeover for the ongoing deadly unrest. He suggested that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations had failed to recognize the responsibility of opposition groups for the violence and said his government was seeking to restore peace and stability.Opposition to military rule initially took the...
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why some fear a 'Polexit' from European Union

Poland will be a focus of European attention this week, with Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressing the European Parliament and leaders at a European Union summit expected to grapple with a legal conundrum created by a recent ruling by Poland's constitutional court. Some opponents of Poland's nationalist government fear that the court's ruling has put the country on a path to a possible “Polexit,” or a departure from the 27-nation EU like Britain did with Brexit. The government denounces those spreading the idea, which it calls “fake news.” Here is a look at the differing views on the matter...
WNCY

Germany’s SPD, Greens and FDP leaders want formal coalition talks

BERLIN (Reuters) -Leaders of Germany’s centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) and two smaller parties will recommend moving into formal coalition talks and have agreed a road map for negotiations, the SPD’s candidate for chancellor, Olaf Scholz, said on Friday. The Social Democrats, who came first in last month’s election, the Greens...
