Update on the latest sports
UNDATED (AP) — Houston, Atlanta and San Francisco all have a chance to wrap up their best-of-five division series with wins Tuesday. The Los Angeles Dodgers head into Game 4 trailing rival San Francisco two games to one. The reigning World Series champions managed just five singles in Monday night’s 1-0 loss and went 0 for 4 with runners in scoring position. The formidable lineup that led the NL with 830 runs and hit 237 homers in the regular season has been shut out twice in three games against the Giants.www.wcn247.com
