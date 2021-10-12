Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight

Russia said Wednesday the Taliban must meet expectations on human rights and inclusive governance to be recognised by international governments, but acknowledged efforts by its leadership to stabilise Afghanistan. The comments from the Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan came during talks in the Russian capital with the Taliban, with Moscow aiming to project influence over Central Asian and urge action against what it says is a growing threat of Islamic State fighters in the region. Taliban representatives ahead of Moscow met recently with European Union and US officials and travelled to Turkey to win official recognition and aid from the international community after their takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August. The Kremlin's envoy to Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said Wednesday that "of course" the question was raised, but that official acknowledgement of Taliban rule could only come when they "start fulfilling the expectations of the international community on human rights and inclusion".

