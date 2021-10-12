CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Independence leader: Wall won't stop Western Sahara fight

By ARITZ PARRA - Associated Press
 7 days ago

DAJLA REFUGEE CAMP, Algeria (AP) — The leader of the Western Sahara independence movement says that fighting with Morocco will continue across a long wall cutting through Africa’s vast desert until the international community delivers on an unfulfilled promise of self-determination for the Saharawi people. U.N. envoys have failed to prepare a referendum on the future of Western Sahara since a ceasefire was signed 30 years ago between Morocco, which had annexed it in 1975, and the independence-seeking Polisario Front. In a rare public appearance, Polisario Front leader Brahim Ghali says Tuesday “there will be neither peace, nor stability, nor a just and lasting solution to the Moroccan-Saharawi conflict" unless the U.N. takes action. He spoke at the Dajla refugee camp in Algeria.

