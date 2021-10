Some customers of Visible, the discount pre-paid mobile arm of Verizon Communications Inc., have been hacked in a so-called credential-stuffing attack. The attack first came to light after customers took to social media to say that hackers had accessed their accounts, changed their information and even ordered phonies using their payment information. Others claimed that unauthorized payments had been deducted by Visible through their PayPal Holdings Inc. and credit card accounts.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO