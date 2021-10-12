CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watney finding desire and form to try to get back on track

 8 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nick Watney was feeling like he was at the end of the road on the PGA Tour. He kept his card by using a one-time exemption as top 50 in career money. That was an easy decision. But he also asked tough questions about whether he still wanted to compete and whether he enjoyed it. Watney was a runner-up in Mississippi and has made the cut in all three events this season. The PGA Tour is awarding a $50,000 bonus to everyone playing 15 times and boosting The Players Championship purse to at least $20 million.

The Spun

Golf World Reacts To Tiger Woods’ Text Message

Tiger Woods was unable to take part in this year’s Ryder Cup competition, as the legendary golfer continues to rehab from the injuries suffered in his single-car accident in Southern California earlier this year. However, the longtime American star managed to keep in touch with this year’s United States team.
GOLF
Golf Digest

Rickie Fowler passed a ridiculous earnings benchmark in Las Vegas

Rickie Fowler did not cash in on his 54-hole lead at the CJ Cup, an uneven Sunday leading to a T-3 finish at The Summit Club, but the week was still a victory for the five-time tour winner. For a man who’s spent the past few seasons stuck in neutral, a T-3—his first such finish since 2019—was a move forward.
GOLF
bigcountryhomepage.com

ACU needs to correct mental mistakes to get back on track

The ACU Wildcats three-game winning streak was snapped on Saturday by Central Arkansas. The Wildcats started fast with a 21-7 lead in the second quarter, but it fell apart after that. Central scored 35 points to pull away. Head coach Adam Dorrel says the loss was more mental than physical.
COLLEGE SPORTS
State
Mississippi State
chatsports.com

Early Goal Gets Ducks Back On Track

EUGENE, Ore. — Chardonnay Curran scored in the third minute and Leah Freeman tied Oregon's single-season record for shutouts as the Ducks beat Arizona at Papé Field on Thursday, 1-0. Coming off the first loss of the season, the UO women bounced back quickly as Eden Hardy set up Curran for her third career goal three minutes into the game. Though the Ducks generally controlled play the rest of the way they didn't score again, but Freeman made the lead stand up with two saves for her seventh shutout of the season.
SPORTS
San Jose State University Spartans

Volleyball Looks to Get Back on Track This Week

SPARTANS LOOK TO GET BACK ON WINNING TRACK: The schedule turns a little different this week for the San José State volleyball team as the team plays matches on different days and splits time on the road and at home. The Spartans host Nevada on Tuesday, before traveling to Fresno State for Thursday's match and do not play on Saturday.
FRESNO, CA
Sea Coast Echo

Tigers get back on winning track

The Bay High Tigers (5-2, 0-1) put up 21 points over a span of just over a minute and a half in the first quarter and then added another 21 points in the second quarter on their way to a 49-0 rout of Jefferson Rise Charter School of Harvey, Louisiana on Friday night in Bay St. Louis.
HARVEY, LA
94.9 KYSS FM

Montana Grizzlies Look to Get Back on Track Against Dixie State

The Montana Grizzlies are returning home this weekend and I think everyone is expecting a big bounce back game. Coming off their first loss of the season, a 34-28 heartbreaker at Eastern Washington, the Griz will look to get back on track as first-time opponent Dixie State visits Missoula. This will be UM’s final nonconference game of the season and kickoff is at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
MISSOULA, MT
capecodtimes.com

Boston Marathon: Cape and Islands runners grateful to get back on track

Richard Houston, of Harwich, will be running in his 26th consecutive Boston Marathon and 33rd overall on Monday. Houston ran cross country in high school and college and started running the Boston Marathon right out of college. As a retired history teacher who taught at Monomoy, Houston runs this race...
HARWICH, MA
chatsports.com

Ole Miss gets back on track, beating Arkansas 52-51 in a thriller

Ole Miss was desperate for a win after losing to Alabama a week ago, but it wasn’t going to be easy when No. 13 Arkansas was coming to town. Some could say that Arkansas is Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral’s kryptonite. Just a season ago, Corral threw a career high six interceptions in Fayetteville in what seemed like a nightmare game.
ARKANSAS STATE
gostanford.com

Back on Track

STANFORD, Calif. – Led by Caitie Baird and Kendall Kipp, No. 18 Stanford defeated No. 17 Utah, 26-24, 17-25, 25-22, 25-15, Thursday, at Maples Pavilion. Stanford (10-5, 5-2 Pac-12) picked up its fourth win over a ranked opponent this season. The Cardinal, which leads the Pac-12 in hitting percentage, posted a .307 clip while holding Utah (11-5, 4-3 Pac-12) to a .202 attack percentage.
STANFORD, CA
Gazette

Colorado with chance to get back on track against winless Arizona

For the first time maybe all season, Karl Dorrell and Colorado have found an opponent in a similar situation. The two teams picked to finish in the final two spots in the South Division of the Pac-12 this season, Colorado and Arizona, will meet this weekend in Boulder with both in desperate need of a win.
ARIZONA STATE
Denver Post

CU Buffs aim to get defense back on track

Colorado’s football team is hoping a bye week gave it an opportunity to figure out some answers to problems on offense, but that isn’t the only side of the ball that needed a recharge. After a strong start to the season, the Buffs’ defense also needed last week’s bye to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
wcn247.com

Update on the latest sports

BOSTON (AP) — The AL Championship Series heads into Game 5 Wednesday tied at two games apiece, a day after the Houston Astros came back to beat the Boston Red Sox 9-2. Jose Altuve (al-TOO’-vay) hit a tying home run in the eighth inning last night and the Houston offense awakened with seven runs in the ninth.
HOUSTON, PA
wcn247.com

USA Basketball tabs Jim Boylen to coach World Cup qualifiers

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Jim Boylen has been picked to coach USA Basketball next month in the first window of qualifying for the 2023 Basketball World Cup. Boylen’s team will be composed primarily of G League players. The roster is yet to be finalized. The team will train in Houston for about a week before traveling to Mexico to play Cuba on Nov. 28 and Mexico on Nov. 29. The first round of qualifying runs through July.
BASKETBALL
wcn247.com

BC looks to rebuild again, this time under Earl Grant

BOSTON (AP) — Boston College coach Earl Grant knows it’s likely going to be a tough first year on the job for him. Grant was hired at BC in March after spending seven seasons at the College of Charleston, where he took the program to the NCAA Tournament in 2018, ending that school’s 19-year drought. He’s the third coach at The Heights since BC last made the NCAA Tournament in 2009. Grant understands what’s ahead of him and wants to start with the basics. Boston College opens with eight nonconference games before ACC play begins at home against Notre Dame on Dec. 3.
BOSTON, PA
wcn247.com

At 1-5, Dolphins insist playing with trust is imperative

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The message for the Miami Dolphins right now is simultaneously clear and tricky: Do better, but not necessarily do more. Translated, that’s the Dolphins’ way of telling players — even while mired in a five-game losing streak — to focus solely on their assignments right now and trust that the other 10 guys on the field at any given moment will do the same. It’s a tough ask with the season already in big trouble.
NFL

