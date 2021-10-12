Tom Brady plans to play despite heavily wrapped right hand

In a career as long and prestigious as the GOAT’s, records that, for others would be the highlight of their careers, are simply just another stat on a resume for Tom Brady. Many would assume that the future Hall of Famer has set just about every record in the books, especially after passing longtime rival Drew Brees as the all-time passing yards leaders in Week 4. However, Brady shockingly set a new personal record against the Dolphins that even he had not accomplished in his storied career. It was the first time that he had thrown for five touchdowns and over 400 yards in a single game.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO