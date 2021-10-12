CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights seeking students to serve on youth commission

By Daily Herald report
 7 days ago

Arlington Heights is seeking high school aged students to serve one-year terms as volunteers on the village's Youth Commission. The opportunity provides youth members with firsthand experience with local government and may be used for college applications and resumes. The 13-member commission provides recommendations to the village board on matters...

