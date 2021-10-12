NASA's Sally Ride Will Become the First Female Astronaut on the US Quarter

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's newest asteroid probe, named Lucy, rolled out of to the launch pad today (Oct. 14) ahead of its planned Saturday morning liftoff. Just after 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT), the Atlas V rocket built by the United Launch Alliance (ULA) began its 1,800-foot (550 meters) journey from its vertical integration facility, where it was stacked, to the launch pad at Space Launch Complex 41. The rollout took approximately an hour, and left the 188-foot-tall (57.3 m) rocket perched atop its pad until launch day. Built by Lockheed Martin, the 3,300-pound (1,500 kilograms) Lucy spacecraft is set for launch on Saturday (Oct. 16), which is the first opportunity in a planned 23-day launch period that will kick off the spacecraft's 12-year trek through the solar system.
