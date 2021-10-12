CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASA's Sally Ride Will Become the First Female Astronaut on the US Quarter

By Brad Bergan
Rarely are first times worthy of note when it comes to minted coins. But the U.S. Mint has added NASA Astronaut Sally Ride to its "American Women Quarters" program, marking the first commemoration of a female astronaut on a U.S. quarter, according to a post on the Mint's website. The...

