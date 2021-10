Every year people flock to see the leaves change color - marking the season’s inaugural transition. The experts at Next Vacay collected data from hashtags to determine which cities are proving the most popular for leaf-peepers. Then they referenced Farmer’s Almanac as to when the best time to see the vibrant colors. Even if you aren’t ready to travel this year to see the foliage, this can be used to help plan a trip for next year.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO