CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Westland, MI

Westland Police respond to large fight at John Glenn High School

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BrVgT_0cP6kP3000

(WWJ) Police were called to a high school in Westland on Tuesday to deal with a student brawl.

Tipsters calling the WWJ Newsradio 950 Newsroom, early in the afternoon, reported a heavy police presence on the campus of John Glenn High School.

Westland Police said there was a large fight in the school, on Marquette Street near Wayne Road, and that they're investigating.

Police told WWJ that there were no weapons involved, but police are not saying much else about the incident.

It's unclear at this time exactly how many students participated in the fight, how it began, or if anyone was seriously hurt.

Police remained on the scene, late in the afternoon.

WWJ has calls out for more information. Stay with us for updates.

Comments / 16

Patricia Arroyo
7d ago

omg what is wrong with these kids and everyone these day has everyone gone lost their minds

Reply(7)
12
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WWJ News Radio

Novi man killed in I-96 crash near Brighton

(WWJ) A Novi man is dead after his car flew off of the freeway near Brighton in Livingston County. Michigan State Police said the 52-year-old man was driving a westbound near Kensington Rd., just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle veered off the freeway. Police said the car was...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wayne, MI
Westland, MI
Government
Local
Michigan Education
City
Westland, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Westland, MI
Crime & Safety
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WWJ News Radio

Stabbing, shooting leads to standoff on Ohio Turnpike: reports

CLYDE, Ohio (WWJ) -- A knife attack and shooting that left one person dead led to a standoff situation at a travel plaza along the Ohio Turnpike Tuesday afternoon. The standoff was at the Erie Island Travel Plaza near Sandusky, along the westbound lanes of the turnpike, according to a report from WOIO in Cleveland.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Glenn
Person
John Wayne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westland Police
WWJ News Radio

Worker falls into trench, rescued at Novi construction site

(WWJ) A construction worker is expected to be OK after he was rescued from a trench at a worksite in Novi. Novi Police and Firefighters responded to the scene, at 9 Mile Rd. between Beck and Napier, and helped to extract the man, who fell into the trench and hit his head, shortly after 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
NOVI, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy