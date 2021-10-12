Considerations for Immunotherapy Use When Treating Melanoma

Peter Lio, MD, discusses patient factors to consider before deciding on a treatment strategy for atopic dermatitis. Peter Lio, MD: Let’s move on to the available standard of care for atopic dermatitis. This is an important question because we know that there are a lot of different factors that go into picking a treatment. It’s not just how good it is, right? We can look at clinical trials all day long, and we can say, OK, these look to be the best, this is the most effective, but it is far more complex than that in real life. When we think about medications and selecting a therapy, we have to run them through sort of a matrix. I like to think about 5 different aspects whenever I’m thinking about a medicine for a patient. I like to talk about it with the patient directly because I believe in this concept of shared decision-making, that we’re going to go into this together, we’re going to talk about the risks and benefits and try to find the optimal treatment approach for that given patient at that time. Of course, we’re open to the fact that things can change. Sometimes we make a decision, and we try it, and it doesn’t work out for many reasons.

