Cancer

Considerations for Immunotherapy Use When Treating Melanoma

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMatthew Fowler: What are some of the considerations for use of immunotherapy in patients with melanoma?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: In the metastatic disease setting, the sites of disease that the patients have are often a cardinal consideration with respect to pursuit of therapy. In patients who have, for instance, brain metastatic disease, the combination of ipilimumab and nivolumab, CTLA-4/PD-1 blockade, has been shown to have similar benefits in patients with brain disease to the benefits that we’ve seen in peripheral non-CNS [central nervous system] disease. That has nudged us all to consider the original doublet, ipilimumab/nivolumab, in the treatment of any patients who have brain disease where the presence of 1 site of brain disease often implies the risk for additional sites that may need to be treated.

HEALTH: Dysplasic mole increases future risk of melanoma

DEAR DR. ROACH: I recently went to my dermatologist because I noticed a dark mole I hadn’t seen before. He did a biopsy, and it was called a “moderately dysplastic nevus.” He recommended removal, which was done right away. During the appointment he mentioned that I am now at greater risk for melanoma, even though I have no family history of melanoma and I do not have a great number of moles. I do get a yearly skin screening, as I am at risk to develop cancer due to my misspent youth basking in the sun despite my fair hair and skin. I have tried to find more information online, but it’s been challenging to find things I can understand. Can you shed more light on this topic?
Gel enhances CAR-T immunotherapy benefits in brains surgically treated for glioblastoma

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.—Pairing a newly developed gel with immunotherapy that was delivered to post-surgical mouse brains with glioblastoma, a highly malignant and deadly cancer, improved the immunotherapy’s effectiveness, report researchers from the University of North Carolina Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center and colleagues. The findings appeared Oct. 6, 2021, in Science Advances.
Patient Factors to Consider When Treating Atopic Dermatitis

Peter Lio, MD, discusses patient factors to consider before deciding on a treatment strategy for atopic dermatitis. Peter Lio, MD: Let’s move on to the available standard of care for atopic dermatitis. This is an important question because we know that there are a lot of different factors that go into picking a treatment. It’s not just how good it is, right? We can look at clinical trials all day long, and we can say, OK, these look to be the best, this is the most effective, but it is far more complex than that in real life. When we think about medications and selecting a therapy, we have to run them through sort of a matrix. I like to think about 5 different aspects whenever I’m thinking about a medicine for a patient. I like to talk about it with the patient directly because I believe in this concept of shared decision-making, that we’re going to go into this together, we’re going to talk about the risks and benefits and try to find the optimal treatment approach for that given patient at that time. Of course, we’re open to the fact that things can change. Sometimes we make a decision, and we try it, and it doesn’t work out for many reasons.
Can Antibiotics Slow Treatment-Resistant Melanoma?

Eleonora Leucci, PhD, an MRA-funded investigator at KU Leuven (Belgium) has determined that some antibiotics may be able to slow, or even reverse, treatment resistance that melanoma develops to targeted therapies. According to Dr. Leucci’s research, this treatment resistance is caused by a cellular stress response that allows it to adapt to its new, treatment-filled, environment. If these preliminary findings are verified in the clinic, this would be a potent weapon in the melanoma treatment arsenal and a huge win for patients.
Key Safety Considerations

Carrie Lenneman, MD, MSCI: In general, is there any sense of rates of intolerance to BTK inhibitors and the nonspecific kinase inhibition leading to toxicity?. Farrukh Awan, MD: That’s a great question. It depends on what you’re looking at. That’s the key because all 3 drugs have different specificities. Some are more specific than others, and some have more off-target, unnecessary effects that we don’t care for. For example, if a target is EGFR in the skin, you’ll have more incidence of skin rashes in certain drugs, but all 3 drugs do a good job of targeting BTK. That’s clear. It all comes down to what kind of off-target effects each drug has. We start with ibrutinib. Early on we saw 1 of the things that stood out early on with ibrutinib or, for that matter, acalabrutinib. Even zanubrutinib to some extent is the risk of bleeding. Bleeding cases and bleeding risk was described in patients with ibrutinib. That’s why there were precautions that we took for patients who were participating in the early ibrutinib trials and acalabrutinib trials, and they weren’t allowed to be on concomitant warfarin. That was very important for those patients.
How Nodular Melanoma Is Treated

Nodular melanoma is an aggressive form of skin cancer that grows faster than other kinds of melanoma. If found early, nodular melanoma can usually be treated and oftentimes cured. However, because of this type of cancer’s fast-growing nature, it is often only discovered once the condition is advanced. Treatment is...
Treatment Options for Melanoma

Matthew Fowler: Hello and welcome to this Contemporary CancerNetwork® OncView™ program titled, “Immunotherapy Response Monitoring in Melanoma.” I’m Matthew Fowler, editor with CancerNetwork®. We have with us today Dr John Kirkwood, director of the melanoma center at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center. Thank you for joining us today, Dr Kirkwood. Let’s get started.
Treatment Options for First-Line Therapy in Transplant-Ineligible MM

C. Ola Landgren, MD, PhD: Now, we have a new polling question. Question No. 5: Recognizing that there are other options, which of the following induction regimens would you be most likely to use as the first-line therapy in a standard-risk patient? This is, again, nontransplant candidates. Is it VRd [bortezomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], DRd [daratumumab, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], Dara-VRd [daratumumab plus VRd], KRd [carfilzomib, lenalidomide, and dexamethasone], or other? Please go ahead and vote. VRd and DRd are the 2 winners here, based on small numbers. What is the main reason for your choice, in this previous question? The options we have here are comfort level/experience with the regimen, patient preference, overall survival data, other efficacy data, quality of life, safety and tolerability, or other reasons. There was only 1 winner here, and that’s C. That’s the overall survival data. Let’s turn back to the panel then. What are the treatment options for this first-line therapy in the transplant-ineligible patients that you would use in your clinic, Craig?
FDA Approves Atezolizumab For Adjuvant Treatment of Stage II-IIIA NSCLC

The FDA approved atezolizumab for treatment of stage II to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer following resection and platinum-based chemotherapy. The FDA approved atezolizumab (Tecentriq) as therapy for patients with stage II to IIIA non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) following resection and platinum-based therapy in those with tumor PD-L1 expression of 1% or greater as determined by an FDA-approved test.
SABR Non-Inferior to VATS L-MLND in Operable Stage I Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Treatment with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy yielded non-inferior long-term survival compared with video-assisted thoracoscopic surgical lobectomy with mediastinal lymph node dissection in operable stage IA non–small cell lung cancer. Long-term survival following treatment with stereotactic ablative radiotherapy (SABR) appeared to be non-inferior to video-assisted thoracoscopic surgical lobectomy with mediastinal lymph node...
Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, Discusses the Potential of Minimal Residual Disease –Directed Treatment for Multiple Myeloma

CancerNetwork® sat down with Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, at the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop to talk about minimal residual disease and its importance in the treatment of multiple myeloma. At the 2021 International Myeloma Workshop, CancerNetwork® spoke with Fredrik Schjesvold, MD, PhD, founder and head of the Oslo Myeloma Center,...
Vincristine/Irinotecan Plus Temozolomide Shows Improved Efficacy in Relapsed/Refractory Rhabdomyosarcoma

The addition of temozolomide to vincristine and irinotecan appears to be a new standard of care for adult and pediatric patients with relapsed/refractory rhabdomyosarcoma, according to the European Paediatric Soft Tissue Sarcoma Group. Chemotherapy efficacy was improved with the addition of temozolomide (Temodar) to vincristine (Marqibo) and irinotecan (Onivyde; VIT)...
Durvalumab Plus Tremelimumab Combo Provides Significant Survival Benefit in First-Line Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma

Patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma appeared to benefit from treatment with durvalumab and tremelimumab, according to findings from the phase 3 HIMALAYA trial. The addition of a high priming dose of tremelimumab (CP-675) to durvalumab (Imfinzi) in the first-line setting yielded a statistically significant and clinically meaningful overall survival (OS) benefit compared with sorafenib (Nexavar) in patients with unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) who have not been treated with prior systemic therapy and were ineligible for local treatment, according to AstraZeneca.1.
Monitoring Response to Therapy in NSCLC

Kristie Kahl: Next, I would like to focus on the monitoring response to therapy. What are the options for monitoring a patient on therapy? For example, what are some indicators of relapse or progression of the disease?. Roy S. Herbst, MD, PhD: It certainly is important in a clinical trial—and...
How the Emergence of Immunotherapy has Impacted Practice Patterns for Treatment and Management of Merkel Cell Carcinoma

A retrospective review identified that clinical practice patterns have changed from 2002 to 2020, with the use of immunotherapy increasing as chemotherapy and radiation therapy use has decreased for patients with Merkel cell carcinoma. The adoption of immunotherapy for patients with Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) has contributed to changing practice...
Pseudoprogression in Melanoma Therapy

Matthew Fowler: How big of a concern in your practice is pseudoprogression? What do you do when you suspect progression but aren’t sure?. John Kirkwood, MD, PhD: It’s an interesting issue. We all wanted to believe that by inducing inflammation, we might see tumor enlargement that was spurious, was not related to the tumor cells themselves being more bulky and larger but was because of the inflammatory infiltrate, which would lead to pseudoprogression. I must say that I’ve been a doubting Thomas in regard to this phenomenon, especially with PD-1. It may have been more prevalent and more valid with CTLA4, but CTLA4 got us benefits—measurable tumor regression in a very small fraction; 10% would have been a literal view of that. The PD-1 response rate, 35%, 40%, is infrequently accompanied by pseudoprogression.
Sintilimab Meets Primary End Point in ORIENT-31 Trial for EGFR+ Non-Squamous NSCLC

Sintilimab with or without a bevacizumab biosimilar injection, combined with chemotherapy yielded promising findings in a population of patients with EGFR-mutant nonsquamous non–small cell lung cancer who have previously been treated with an EGFR tyrosine kinase inhibitor. Sintilimab (Tyvyt) has yielded a promising improvement to progression-free survival (PFS) in patients...
Intravesical BCG Plus Novel IL-15 Superagonist Complex Improves DFS in BCG-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer

Patients with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin–unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer experienced a disease-free survival benefit when treated with intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin and a novel IL-15 superagonist complex . Treatment with intravesical Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) and a novel IL-15 superagonist complex (Anktiva; N-803) resulted in a promising disease-free survival (DFS) rate in a...
