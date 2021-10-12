Treatment Options for Melanoma

A discussion on the stratification of patient populations for treatment eligibility based on various decision factors. Neil Minkoff, MD: One of the things that is good about focusing the health care system on a problem is the potential exposure to a new therapy, particularly a newer, more expensive therapy. Look at how much of a difference we started paying to, first rheumatoid arthritis, then psoriasis, then psoriatic arthritis, or the changes in the way we approach MS [multiple sclerosis]. The health care system needed to understand who gets medicine, who does not get medicine, and what we do about it. As we are now staring into a world where the problem is increasing due to the aging of the population, and we have potential DMTs [disease-modifying therapies] coming along, how do we start, a) figuring out who is going to get them, and b) making sure that is an appropriate conversation? How would you start to think about what a threshold for therapy would be? I will ask Richard to kick that off because I am assuming that some of the work you have done has been thinking about how we identify the right patient.

