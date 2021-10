LEXINGTON — There have been 109 new COVID-19 cases in Dawson County and 10 in Gosper County over the last 14 days, according to the Nebraska COVID-19 dashboard. The statewide case rate of COVID-19 has been 404 per 100,000 residents, Dawson County has seen 458 cases per 100,000 residents in past two weeks and Gosper County, 496 cases per 100,000 residents.