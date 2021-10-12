This $20 Amazon Find Turns Ice Into Festive Ornaments — and I’m Using It Ahead of the Holidays!

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. We’re at the point where it’s not too early to start thinking about the holidays. This is the time of year when I start gathering my home comforts that will get me through the fall and winter. The weighted blankets get stacked on a bench in my living room for easy access, and I pick up a giant canister of cocoa so I don’t have to keep going back to the store for more. I love making all of the cozy preparations, and even more than that, I love having my friends and family come over for a laid-back visit with dinner and drinks. One item I’ve picked up this year to make those gatherings even more festive is a four-piece set of Christmas Ornament Ice Molds by Tovolo.