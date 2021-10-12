Remember When Mixers Nightclub in Sabattus, Maine, Hosted VH1 Celebs?
We're coming up on almost a decade ago from when the town of Sabattus hosted many VH1 A, B, C, and probably D-list celebrities at our very own Mixers Nightclub. The previous owner, Mike Yohe (pronounced Yo), was friends with many of these celebrities and extended invites to people like Bam Margera, pro skateboarder and member of "Jackass" on MTV, Megan and Brandi from VH1's "Rock of Love", Ron Jeremy (male entertainer), and even singer/songwriter Vanilla Ice!wblm.com
