CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maine State

Remember When Mixers Nightclub in Sabattus, Maine, Hosted VH1 Celebs?

By Lizzy Snyder
102.9 WBLM
102.9 WBLM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We're coming up on almost a decade ago from when the town of Sabattus hosted many VH1 A, B, C, and probably D-list celebrities at our very own Mixers Nightclub. The previous owner, Mike Yohe (pronounced Yo), was friends with many of these celebrities and extended invites to people like Bam Margera, pro skateboarder and member of "Jackass" on MTV, Megan and Brandi from VH1's "Rock of Love", Ron Jeremy (male entertainer), and even singer/songwriter Vanilla Ice!

wblm.com

Comments / 0

Related
102.9 WBLM

“Wake Up Mama”, Allman Brothers Tribute Band to Benefit Preble Street

I miss seeing the Allman Brothers live, but Saturday, October 23rd we'll get the next best thing with "Wake Up Mama", a tribute to the Allman Brothers Band. Not only will you be gobstopped by the incredible musicians, but this is also a show to benefit Preble Street, which is a human services anti-poverty agency. Preble Street programs meet the urgent needs of homeless teens, homeless veterans and victims of sex trafficking. Issues such as hunger, poverty and homelessness are addressed through Preble Street programs; offering everything from clean clothes, healthcare, showers, nutritious meals, crisis intervention and more.
PORTLAND, ME
102.9 WBLM

Jimmy Page Blasts Phil Collins’ Playing in Led Zep Live Aid Show

Jimmy Page has criticized Phil Collins’ contributions to Led Zeppelin’s performance at Live Aid in 1985. “We had two hours’ rehearsal, not even that, and the drummer (Collins) just could not get the beginning of ‘Rock and Roll,’” Page recalled during an appearance at The Times and The Sunday Times Cheltenham Literature Festival. “We were in real trouble so that was not very clever."
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sabattus, ME
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Entertainment
102.9 WBLM

#tbt Did You Know An Episode Of ‘The Sopranos” Was Set In Maine?

Ohhh! Bada Bing. Tony and Meadow head to Waterville!. After I went to the movies a few weeks ago to see The Sopranos prequel, "The Many Saints of Newark", it once again piqued my interest to do a re-watch of the entire 86 episodes of the iconic HBO show, for what must be the umpteenth time at this point, and in doing so, I remembered something very specific to the state of Maine in an episode.
MAINE STATE
102.9 WBLM

Ozzy Osbourne Shares 3 Rare Cuts for ‘Down to Earth’ 20th Anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Down to Earth by releasing three rare tracks on a special edition version of the classic Ozzy solo album. Down to Earth was originally released on October 16, 2001, and it features contributors such as Zakk Wylde, Robert Trujillo and Mike Bordin; it contains powerful rockers such as "Facing Hell" and "Gets Me Through."
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

WTF? Trailer Park Boys Cancel Maine Appearance

Well, this has all gone to s**t. Looks as though the Trailer Park Boys' upcoming performance on December 18th at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland has been canceled, according to the Boy's Facebook page. No official reason was given for the official cancellation of the entire "20th Anniversary Sunnyvale...
MAINE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Jeremy
Person
Bam Margera
102.9 WBLM

Mick Jagger Says He Crashed Nashville Bachelorette Party

Alice Cooper once bragged about going to church incognito, but Mick Jagger has set out to one-up him on the Rolling Stones' current tour by crashing bachelorette parties and showing up to dive bars unannounced. The 78-year-old singer announced during the band's Saturday show at Nashville's Nissan Stadium that he...
MUSIC
102.9 WBLM

15 First Date Ideas for Awkward Tinder Meetups in Maine

You could be the most outgoing, charismatic lad in the land, and a first date will still be awkward. Especially if you’ve never met before. You’ve been chatting on Tinder, maybe you’ve even made the big phone number exchange. Dare I say, they even have your Snapchat?! Now, It’s finally time to meet in person.
MAINE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mtv#Vh1#Vanilla Ice#Mainers#Today Mixers#Hairy Pie
102.9 WBLM

The Internet is Going Wild for this Missed Love Connection at the Woodstock Inn Brewery in New Hampshire

*SIGH* Don't you just love love? I find myself getting very invested in the love lives of complete strangers and I know I'm not the only one! Second Date Update is one of the most popular segments on our morning show. Hearing about other people's dating lives and relationships is so relatable because we've all been through it! We all want the same things in life!
INTERNET
102.9 WBLM

Rate the Worst Tasting Beer at Bad Beer Bash in Auburn, Maine

Many of us love trying new beers but how do you distinguish what makes a good beer good and a bad beer... bad?. Well, I've learned that when you drink a beer it should not have an after taste and a good beer will either be sweet or bitter depending on what the drinker prefers. So I am assuming that if a beer is sour and leaves a linger on your tongue, it's bad.
AUBURN, ME
102.9 WBLM

102.9 WBLM

Portland, ME
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
792K+
Views
ABOUT

102.9 WBLM plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portland, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy