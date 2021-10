Understanding the users and their journey is at the very heart of effective marketing in today’s digital world. Imagine from a fisherman’s perspective, that if they had a fancy pole, but used the wrong bait, fished at the wrong time of day, and cast them in the wrong places, all they would have got is the fancy pole. Metaphorically, marketers also can’t win with just the fancy pole, i.e., a well-designed app. Mobile attribution addresses the exact gap by arming the marketers with the deep, granular data they need to catch the type of fish they want and as many as they want.

