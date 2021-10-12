This indoor garden grows microgreens in one week

* Place onions, shallots, and garlic in slatted crates, net bags, or peach baskets for winter storage. These are best kept in dry, dark places where temperatures are about 60–65°F. Another option is to dehydrate some of the onions and garlic. Thinly slice the bulbs of onions and cloves of garlic and place the slices in a dehydrator set at a temperature of 135°F. Afterwards, store the crisp, dry pieces in separate canning jars. Some of these dried pieces may also be ground up in a spice grinder and saved as onion and garlic powders. For more information on growing garlic, I’ll be presenting a lecture on the subject this Saturday at the Berkshire Botanical Garden: go to: https://www.berkshirebotanical.org/events/growing-garlic-0.

BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA ・ 12 DAYS AGO