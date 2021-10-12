This indoor garden grows microgreens in one week
It’s no surprise that growing your own food is the healthiest option for you and the planet. Garden fresh greens cut promptly before eating have the highest nutritional value. Plus, when you grow it yourself you can guarantee it’s free of toxic pesticides and other nasty chemicals. But it can be a lot of work to grow a garden, so a company called Mother has made it as easy as possible to grow fresh foods in your house with almost no effort.inhabitat.com
