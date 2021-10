So far, it appears that the debt-induced collapse of Evergrande Group will indeed drag down a significant portion of China's real estate market. About two-fifths of Chinese development companies are at risk of defaulting on bonds sold to international investors, according to research from Japanese financial services firm Nomura Holdings reported by The Wall Street Journal. Less than a year after President Xi Jinping instituted measures to curb overleveraging among the country's private developers, many of those companies appear unlikely to meet all their debt payment obligations, which lowers investors' outlook for the sector and compounds the liquidity crunch.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO