CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Apple is hosting its next event on October 18 where new Macs are expected

By Shawn Knight
TechSpot
TechSpot
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In a nutshell: Apple will host its next product launch event next week, the company has revealed. The company's second showcase in as many months will take place on October 18 at 10 a.m. Pacific / 1 p.m. Eastern. The invitation sent to members of the press for the virtual gathering contains the tagline “Unleashed,” which doesn’t give too many details as it relates to what could be on the docket for next Monday.

www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

Apple Unveils New MacBook Pro, AirPods 3 in Virtual Unleashed Event

Apple is unveiling another round of hardware releases through its virtual Unleashed event. Cheddar’s Michelle Castillo joined "Closing Bell" to discuss some of the biggest takeaways, including the return of the MagSafe battery charger for new MacBooks as well as HDMI ports, upgrades for the AirPods 3, and a cheaper subscription Voice Plan for Apple Music. The tech giant said that it will begin taking orders immediately and that customers can expect shipments beginning next week.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple News#Macs#Macbook Pros#The Touch Bar#Sd#Hdmi
Variety

Apple Music Is Launching a Voice-Only Siri Plan for $4.99 per Month

Apple is introducing a new Apple Music plan — available exclusively through Siri — which will be half the price of its regular individual plan, aimed at driving up sales of Siri-enabled devices. Apple Music Voice will cost $4.99/month, launching in 17 countries this fall. It will let listeners launch any song (choosing from more than 90 million tracks), pick from hundreds of preset playlists, and access Apple Music Radio using only Siri voice commands, with full playback controls including unlimited song-skipping through Siri, the tech giant announced. (Users will be able to use the Apple Music app to control, but...
TECHNOLOGY
Cheddar News

Apple Unleashed Mac Announcements Could Sustain Tech Giant Into 2022

Angelo Zino, a senior equity analyst at CFRA Research, joined Cheddar to talk about whether or not Apple’s new line of products is enough to continue driving up demand for goods from the tech giant. He noted that some features Apple is rolling out is “a major overhaul of the Mac product line.” Apple is reintroducing HDMI ports on Macs and iMacs, headphone jacks, and SD card readers, which Zino said is a selling point for customers. "At least on the PC side of things, I think some of these new announcements will allow them to sustain some of those elevated levels as well as maybe continue to take some market share in the coming quarters," Zino said.
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything we know so far

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. Currently, the operating system is in public beta, which basically means that it’s still being refined and...
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
Engadget

Here's everything Apple announced at its fall Mac event

On Monday, Apple held its second and likely last hardware event of the fall. “Unleashed” saw the company spend about an hour talking about updates to its Mac and Music product lineups. After the by-the-numbers affair that was the , Monday’s presentation was a more exciting thing to watch, thanks in large part to the first significant refresh to the MacBook Pro in five years. Here’s everything the company announced at the event.
COMPUTERS
BGR.com

Apple kept one of the best new iPhone 13 Pro Max features a secret

Don't Miss: Amazon’s epic Black Friday deals started early this year and you won’t believe how good they are! Rumors claimed that every iPhone 13 model would feature a larger battery. The new handsets would be slightly thicker, which would help Apple increase the battery capacity. The rumors turned out to be accurate. From mini to Pro Max, every iPhone 13 model has a larger battery pack than its predecessor. Also, they’re all 0.25mm thicker than their iPhone 12 predecessors. The reviews that followed proved all iPhone 13 models feature remarkable battery life, especially the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Real-life tests...
CELL PHONES
TechSpot

Apple's advertising growth appears to have tripled since instituting App Tracking Transparency rules

In context: Facebook predicted that there would be an "adocalypse" after Apple began enforcing its App Tracking Transparency earlier this year. I don't know if that's actually been the case since ad-supported apps still pound me with advertisements that seem no different than before. However, one analyst firm says Apple has greatly benefitted from the new ATT rules.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Apple event delivers MacBook Pro 14 and 16 with M1 Pro, M1 Max and XDR displays

MacBook Pros got their biggest upgrade in years. Apple announced its next generation of computers Monday, new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by its new M1 Pro and M1 max chip, which Apple claims are a lot faster and may go further to replace the "Pro" performance computers still currently powered by Intel chips. Out is the Touch Bar, in are returning HDMI port, SD card slot and MagSafe connectors.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Mercedes-Benz and Microsoft HoloLens 2 show off augmented reality's impact in the automotive space

Forward-looking: The service department can seem like the slowest part of a dealership, especially when it's your car getting worked on. But Mercedes-Benz is infusing its dealerships with AR technology to speed up the diagnosis and repair of tricky and complex issues with its Virtual Remote Support, powered by Microsoft's HoloLens 2 and Dynamics 365 Remote Assist. I visited one of Mercedes' showcases last week to check out the implementation and get some hands-on time with the HoloLens 2.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Apple launches $19 ‘polishing cloth’ for its computers

Apple has released its latest product: a new cleaning cloth for its displays.At $19 or the same in pounds, it is much more expensive than many competitors. On Amazon, for instance, one seller is offering 20 microfibre cleaning clothes for just £6.69.But it claims to offer special features above and beyond any normal cleaning cloth – and Apple warns that using any other kind of cloth on its £5,499 displays could damage them.As with any other Apple product, it can be bought directly from the Apple Store, where it has its own listing. Like other Apple products, it includes its own...
ELECTRONICS
95.5 FM WIFC

Apple expected to unveil new Macs with more powerful chips

(Reuters) – Analysts expect Apple Inc to unveil new Mac laptop computers with more powerful processor chips at an event that will be streamed later Monday. Bloomberg has previously reported that Apple plans to release two new MacBook Pro models with 14-inch and 16-inch screens. The Cupertino, California-based company introduced some new laptop models last year that for the first time used its “Apple Silicon” chips, which it said would be phased into the company’s desktop and laptop lineup over the course of two years.
COMPUTERS
TechSpot

Apple's new MacBook Pro lineup could be the first to feature a notch

In context: Apple will hold its “Unleashed” fall event on Monday, where the company is expected to unveil new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros powered by the successor to the M1 chipset, AirPods 3, and more. There have been a slew of last-minute rumors popping up online, some of which confirm earlier leaks and rumors, and others that could be quite polarizing for Apple fans if they turn out to be true.
TECHNOLOGY
TechSpot

TechSpot

10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
146K+
Views
ABOUT

TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.

 https://www.techspot.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy