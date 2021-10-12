Common respiratory virus manipulates immune genes to protect itself
Findings could lead to better therapies for respiratory syncytial virus infection. Nearly everyone gets infected with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) repeatedly over the course of a lifetime, starting in childhood. Most times, people fight off the virus handily and only end up with a mild cold. But some people — most often young children experiencing their first infection or older adults whose immunity has waned — develop pneumonia or bronchiolitis, serious lung infections that can lead to hospitalization and sometimes death.medicine.wustl.edu
Comments / 0