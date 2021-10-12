CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Record Number of Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs, Empowered by New Leverage

 7 days ago

No, I don't think a Mc Donald's hamburger is worth $9.50 which is where things like that are going to head to if you start paying $15-$20/hr. Where do you get that from? I'm not sure which burger you're referrring to, the literal "MacDonald's Hamburger" is 79-99c (it's a dollar menu item), but even talking about, say, a Quarter pounder with cheese ($3.79 according to Google), that's more than doubling of price of the burger, for approximately 50-75% more wages.

Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- According to the U.S Department of Labor's latest JOLTS report, the number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs. This is due to a number of factors, including people seeking better opportunities, better pay, and careers that align with skillsets they're most interested in learning and using. The The post Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs appeared first on KRDO.
Facebook Pays $14M to Settle Claims It Discriminated Against US Workers

It's well known that Big Tech loves H1-B visas to import cheap labor even though there are plenty of qualified Americans. They just don't want to pay market rates for Americans. They also like the fact that H1-B holders can't easily switch employers, unlike disloyal Americans. The companies have abused this system for so long that everyone assumed nothing would change.
Study Discovers Workers Maintained the Same Productivity With Shorter Work Weeks

That shows higher minimum wages don't cause unemployment. We also know they don't cause inflation because, well, Denmark pays McDonald's workers $22/hr (a good wage for the country) and a big mac costs about the same as it does in the states (again, accounting for currency differences, in case anyone was wondering).
Workers Are Quitting These 4 Kinds of Jobs in Droves

Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
Millions of workers quitting their jobs, here’s why

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - More Americans quit their jobs in August than any other month on record, according to new data released just this week from the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. 4.3 million workers left their job in August alone, and experts have never seen this before. Ty West...
‘Many public sector workers considering quitting their jobs’

One in five key public sector workers is “actively considering” quitting and changing profession, a study suggests.The TUC said its research revealed “serious disillusionment” among employees, with complaints about low pay, excessive workloads and feeling undervalued.More than one in four of 1,364 public sector workers questioned said government policy on pay has made them more likely to look for another job.The TUC pointed out that public sector staff have been told their pay is being frozen, while the Government has given NHS workers a 3% rise, which has sparked warnings of industrial action.The Prime Minister’s promise of a high wage...
4.3 million Americans quit their jobs in August, a new record

A record 4.3 million Americans voluntarily quit their jobs in August according to the latest data from the US Department of Labor. Approximately 4 million people per month have been leaving their jobs since the spring, as part of a trend that has become known as the Great Resignation. It...
