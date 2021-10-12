A Record Number of Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs, Empowered by New Leverage

No, I don't think a Mc Donald's hamburger is worth $9.50 which is where things like that are going to head to if you start paying $15-$20/hr. Where do you get that from? I'm not sure which burger you're referrring to, the literal "MacDonald's Hamburger" is 79-99c (it's a dollar menu item), but even talking about, say, a Quarter pounder with cheese ($3.79 according to Google), that's more than doubling of price of the burger, for approximately 50-75% more wages.