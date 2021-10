For decades, the field of Alzheimer’s disease research was plagued by a dilemma: Scientists and clinicians knew that accumulation of tau protein – tangles of jumbled protein fibers clogging the brain’s nerve cells – is an important marker of disease severity. But the researchers still had to wrestle with the technical limitations of detecting small amounts of tau proteins; some tools that help identify tau tangles are more sensitive than others and can flag early Alzheimer’s disease while another tool might erroneously show that the patient is Alzheimer’s-free.

MEDICAL SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO