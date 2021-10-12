A Record Number of Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs, Empowered by New Leverage

One in five key public sector workers is “actively considering” quitting and changing profession, a study suggests.The TUC said its research revealed “serious disillusionment” among employees, with complaints about low pay, excessive workloads and feeling undervalued.More than one in four of 1,364 public sector workers questioned said government policy on pay has made them more likely to look for another job.The TUC pointed out that public sector staff have been told their pay is being frozen, while the Government has given NHS workers a 3% rise, which has sparked warnings of industrial action.The Prime Minister’s promise of a high wage...

LABOR ISSUES ・ 6 DAYS AGO