A Record Number of Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs, Empowered by New Leverage

 7 days ago

My wife is a nurse. There is a huge shortage because nurses are just quitting nursing period. A large percentage are female and young enough to have small children at home. They're quitting to protect their families. My wife gets multiple offers a week to travel to areas that are really short at insane rates (think $170+/hr, plus travel and living expenses for 3-6 month contracts), and they STILL can't hire people.

Millions of workers are quitting their jobs

Businesses across the country are experiencing vacancies as new data shows a record number of people quitting their jobs. According to the U.S. Department of Labor, 4.3 million people quit their jobs in the month of August. CBS MoneyWatch reporter Aimee Picchi joins CBSN with the latest.
Workers Are Quitting These 4 Kinds of Jobs in Droves

Is America a nation of quitters? It could look that way based on the latest report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), which shows that a whopping 4.3 million workers quit their jobs in August. The number of workers walking away has been elevated for months this year, in...
‘Many public sector workers considering quitting their jobs’

One in five key public sector workers is “actively considering” quitting and changing profession, a study suggests.The TUC said its research revealed “serious disillusionment” among employees, with complaints about low pay, excessive workloads and feeling undervalued.More than one in four of 1,364 public sector workers questioned said government policy on pay has made them more likely to look for another job.The TUC pointed out that public sector staff have been told their pay is being frozen, while the Government has given NHS workers a 3% rise, which has sparked warnings of industrial action.The Prime Minister’s promise of a high wage...
Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. -- According to the U.S Department of Labor's latest JOLTS report, the number of people quitting their jobs has surged to record highs. This is due to a number of factors, including people seeking better opportunities, better pay, and careers that align with skillsets they're most interested in learning and using. The The post Pikes Peak Workforce Center offers certifications as record number of people quit jobs appeared first on KRDO.
Workers quit their jobs at record pace in August, especially in hard-hit COVID-19 areas

WASHINGTON (AP) — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
Americans quit their jobs at a record pace in August

WASHINGTON — One reason America’s employers are having trouble filling jobs was starkly illustrated in a report Tuesday: Americans are quitting in droves. The Labor Department said that quits jumped to 4.3 million in August, the highest on records dating back to December 2000, and up from 4 million in July. That’s equivalent to nearly 3% of the workforce. Hiring also slowed in August, the report showed, and the number of jobs available fell to 10.4 million, from a record high of 11.1 million the previous month.
Study Discovers Workers Maintained the Same Productivity With Shorter Work Weeks

That shows higher minimum wages don't cause unemployment. We also know they don't cause inflation because, well, Denmark pays McDonald's workers $22/hr (a good wage for the country) and a big mac costs about the same as it does in the states (again, accounting for currency differences, in case anyone was wondering).
Job openings slip, quits rate hits record

The number of job openings in the U.S. slipped off a record high in August as the quits rate increased to a record high. The total number of job openings fell by 659,000 to a seasonally adjusted 10.439 million at the end of August, according to the Labor Department’s Job Opening and Labor Turnover Survey, or JOLTS. The July reading was revised higher by 164,000 to 11.098 million.
