A Record Number of Workers Are Quitting Their Jobs, Empowered by New Leverage
My wife is a nurse. There is a huge shortage because nurses are just quitting nursing period. A large percentage are female and young enough to have small children at home. They're quitting to protect their families. My wife gets multiple offers a week to travel to areas that are really short at insane rates (think $170+/hr, plus travel and living expenses for 3-6 month contracts), and they STILL can't hire people.slashdot.org
