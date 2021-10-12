CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Next Slide Please (in NYC)

thecomedybureau.com
 10 days ago

Next Slide Please invites comedians to prepare and present PowerPoints about whatever they want. That could mean a data-driven ranking of the best Manhattan street corners for first date make-outs, pitches for start-up investment opportunities that are *probably* not scams, or a passionate defense of the 2003 Jessica Alba vehicle “Honey”

thecomedybureau.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
thecomedybureau.com

jeena bloom

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 82: Jeena Bloom & Forward Moving Needles. There is so much happening with comedians that are trans that has nothing to do with Dave Chappelle. This week’s guest, the splendid Jeena Bloom, is proof positive that there is much to be celebrated and enjoyed with the comedic stylings of many trans men and women just like comedians of any other background. That includes stand-up, TV, movies, podcasts, etc. as well as thorough discussion of local neighborhoods in LA and NYC (neighborhood maps per the podcast conversation linked below). Also, “hot” takes on Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part 2, Tarantino thinking about doing a comedy, and, oh yeah, that Chappelle mess over at Netflix (NOTE: this podcast was recorded on 10/19/21, the day before the #NetflixWalkout).
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

Comedians with Ghost Stories (in NYC w/Livestream)

MYQ KAPLAN (as seen on The Tonight Show, Conan, Seth Meyers, Comedy Central, Last Comic Standing, America’s Got Talent) NONYE BROWN-WEST (from NPR, Sway in the Morning, and New York Comedy Fest) and podcast favorites from:. TRACY MCCLENDON (from MTV) and PETE STEGEMEYER (from CNN) Plus, morbid trivia and games...
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

The Comedy Bureau Field Report Ep. 82: Jeena Bloom & Forward Moving Needles

There is so much happening with comedians that are trans that has nothing to do with Dave Chappelle. This week’s guest, the splendid Jeena Bloom, is proof positive that there is much to be celebrated and enjoyed with the comedic stylings of many trans men and women just like comedians of any other background. That includes stand-up, TV, movies, podcasts, etc. as well as thorough discussion of local neighborhoods in LA and NYC (neighborhood maps per the podcast conversation linked below). Also, “hot” takes on Mel Brooks’ History of the World Part 2, Tarantino thinking about doing a comedy, and, oh yeah, that Chappelle mess over at Netflix (NOTE: this podcast was recorded on 10/19/21, the day before the #NetflixWalkout).
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

The Dumb Auction (in NYC)

Yoni Lotan (JFL, Netflix) and John Trowbridge (JFL, All That) welcome you to THE DUMB AUCTION! NYC’s funniest people perform and auction their very own personal items for charity. Finally, YOU can own some famous person’s dumb shit!. The Dumb Auction is produced by Lauren Mandel and Andrew Galanter. 7:30pm...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
thecomedybureau.com

Sketchy History (in NYC)

As seen in The New York Times, this comedy sketch show tackles unsettled times before these unsettled times. From the U.S. government’s proposal of a gay bomb to the invention of the cat phone, this show takes as much pride in making you laugh as it does in teaching you history’s most bizarre events.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TravelPulse

NYC & Company Launches Next Tourist Video

With COVID-19 cases starting to decline and fully vaccinated international visitors allowed to return to the U.S. beginning next month, tourism authorities across the country are gearing up their advertising campaigns. In New York City, it’s been underway. NYC & Company, the official destination marketing organization and convention and visitors...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

the comedy shop (in NYC)

All groups will be socially distanced from other groups. Audience REQUIRED to wear mask when not eating or drinking. Tables and chairs will be disinfected between shows.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

The Lava Log (in NYC)

The Lava Log is a visual album. These 9 animated videos are assembled from digital recreations of stock images, the depths of Google image search, and 00’s nostalgia, set to ambient soundscapes created using obsolete iPhone apps, field recordings of malfunctioning tech, and other internet ephemera. A collaboration between animator...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Murphy
Person
Jessica Alba
thecomedybureau.com

Mortified (in NYC)

Hailed a “cultural phenomenon” by Newsweek, Mortified celebrates the strange and extraordinary things we created as kids, live on stage. littlefield is an all-vaccinated event space. Please note that all patrons attending in-person shows must show proof of vaccination. Seating is on a first come, first served basis. More info can be found on littlefield’s homepage.
PUBLIC HEALTH
thecomedybureau.com

KENNY VS SPENNY (in NYC)

A hilarious, high octane, offensive cringe-filled car crash with Spenny going through the windshield yet again The internationally renowned frenemies are at odds with what each thinks is funny as their set spirals into hilarious personal attacks, lifelong grievances and the airing of dirty laundry. Kenny and Spencer battle in the funniest all out war on today’s comedy circuit!
TV & VIDEOS
thecomedybureau.com

Jeoparty! (in NYC)

Imagine Jeopardy but with standup comedians as contestants, a mixture of real and ridiculous trivia questions, special guest appearances (Daily Double!), AND hosted by the woman Twitter demands to take over the show, host of NPR’s Ask Me Another, Ophira Eisenberg. FEATURING: Michael Kosta (The Daily Show), Josh Gondelman (Desus...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buzzfeed#Rotten Tomatoes#The New York Times#Vanity Fair#Verge#Indiewire#Covid#Cdc
thecomedybureau.com

Secret Word Open Mic (in NYC)

From Central Park West go in on 106th and walk up the stairs, we are at the tables between 106 and 107 (west of great hill) behind the brick bathroom. Secret word every week, riff off of it, do bits about it or completely ignore it!. DM Nesil Izil to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Kutti Gang (in NYC)

Kutti Gang is a New York Times and Time Out New York recommended comedy showcase created by New York City based comedians, Zubi Ahmed and Pooja Reddy, featuring women, non-binary, and queer South Asian comedians. Performances by:. Pooja Reddy. Zubi Ahmed. Gibran Saleem. Amamah Sardar. Meghana Indurti. Karmen Naidoo. Karolena...
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

Andrew Michaan and Colleagues (in NYC)

Andrew Michaan is a comedian from Los Angeles who has done lots of comedy festivals and made stuff with Netflix, Comedy Central, TruTV, Instagram, Twitter, and Yelp. He co-hosts the popular podcast Podcast But Outside. He’s doing one long set in NY (this show) and he’s inviting some of his colleagues to perform as well.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomedybureau.com

Wacky Shack (in NYC)

Dubbed “the best show in New York” by every comedian that has performed, Wacky Shack was by far Brooklyn’s best kept secret over the past year. Nestled in a backyard behind a bodega in the heart of Bushwick, a descriptor which is beyond cliche, this independently run comedy show has never advertised yet always sells out. Produced and hosted by longtime friends and comedy veterans Kevin Casey White and Kevin O’Brien, Wacky Shack is bringing it’s signature house party style to Union Hall.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Podcast
thecomedybureau.com

Don’t Tell Comedy (in NYC)

Don’t Tell Comedy has got another great show in store for you in NYC!. All comedians remain unknown until they come to the stage! Our lineups include the best of the next generation of nationally touring and local comedians. You’ll never know who might show up!. 10/9 in Williamsburg Brooklyn...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thecomedybureau.com

Pick of the Day: Kwaczala-Palooza (in NYC) 10/25

In the worlds of stand-up and sketch (and Rock N Roll Hall of Fame podcasts), Joe Kwaczala is favorite staple of the LA comedy scene for his sharply crafted and often collaborative absurdity (especially in his video short series that he’s done over the years, 31 for 31 and 21 for 21. His bringing that ingenious silliness to NYC next week at the one and only Union Hall along with many of NYC’s best that are artisans of the comedic arts themselves.
ENTERTAINMENT
thecomedybureau.com

The Fast and the Stupid (in NYC)

Morgan presents improv as thrilling as Dom Toretto racing for his freedom. Just about as absurd as that time a submarine chased a bunch of ice cars. Like it’s namesake movie franchise, this show will blow your mind and create several successful spin-offs. Must be 21+ to attend. Starts 7:30PM...
TV & VIDEOS
1010WINS

9 things to do in NYC this weekend (Oct. 21-24)

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Fall is finally here! So shut down your laptop, don’t look at your email, and let’s help you plan your fun. Whether there’s rain or shine, 1010 WINS has your weekend plans here:. Get your picture-perfect Instagram photo this fall at the seaport's pumpkin arch....
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy