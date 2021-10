Last year, I had the chance to fish with a couple of friends and make a TV show out of the afternoon. John Bergsma is the host of Fisherman’s Digest, an outdoors TV show that originates out of Michigan but is seen across the U.S. on a variety of outdoor channels as well as more local channels in Michigan. Although John and I have known each other for a number of years, we never had the chance to spend time in a boat together. This was a nice opportunity.

