A quick midweek warmup will continue the pleasant weather in the Fredericksburg area. High pressure draped over the eastern third of the U.S. is keeping dry air and sunshine in the Fredericksburg vicinity. That dryness allows a considerable swing in temperatures, with this Wednesday morning’s lows in the mid-40s giving way to afternoon highs in the mid-70s. Coupled with light westerly winds, the overall effect will be yet another “Chamber of Commerce” October day in the ‘Burg.

FREDERICKSBURG, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO