It’s easy to see the three pillars in the Rankin family — faith, family and football. The three sons of Delta and Stan Rankin learned early that football can open many doors with its life lessons, including making friends and getting along with others. Growing up in Reidsville the three sons learned the game from each other, played for Reidsville High School and all ended up at Winston-Salem State to further their football and academic careers.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO