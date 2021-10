Good news for Hudson Valley Restaurant goers, the original owners have returned to La Stazione Restaurant at 5 Main Street in New Paltz. The news broke last week on various local Facebook groups that the original owner Rocco has returned to re-open La Stazione Restaurant in New Paltz. In these days of hearing about so many of our favorite Hudson Valley eateries closing it is wonderful to hear about one opening and going back to its popular roots.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO