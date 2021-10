Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on Living on the Cheap. The best way to become a self-made millionaire is to learn from people who are already there. And as you can see from the list below, these habits of self-made millionaires are pretty easy to follow in your daily life. Because becoming a millionaire isn’t about spending like you are rich, it’s about saving money and investing it like you are rich.

ECONOMY ・ 7 DAYS AGO