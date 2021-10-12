Pair shrimp with shredded Brussels sprouts and a garlicky aioli for a quick and festive supper

There's something that feels gourmet about a perfectly prepared shrimp and pasta dish, despite the fact that both shrimp and pasta are incredibly easy to prepare. So, when you're looking for a way to impress your loved ones without spending hours over the stove, it's an ideal time to try this creamy shrimp diablo recipe created by Michelle McGlinn. Just keep in mind, "diablo" means "devil" in Spanish, and this recipe doesn't hold back on the fire. "This dish is fairly spicy and very rich and warm," McGlinn says. "[It's] inspired by both Italian and Mexican cuisine: I was inspired to make a spicy pasta similar to pasta fra diavolo — a tomato-based, spicy Italian dish made with chilies. To make it diablo, I used chipotles in adobo and cayenne pepper [in this recipe], and serve [it] with cilantro and lime. This gives a smokier, spicier flavor. What is also different in this dish than a fra diavolo is that the sauce is creamy, made in the style of Alfredo."

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO