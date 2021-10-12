Bulldogs fall to the Yellowjackets, 28-7

Cuesta hosted local rivals Allan Hancock for a Western State Conference Women's Soccer showdown. The host Cougars struck first when Jordan Bullard scored a beautiful crossing pass from Karina Zumbrun just ten minutes into the contest. The Bulldogs, who controlled the ball most of the day, finally evened the match with just five minutes left in the first half. The two teams battled back and forth after the intermission, until a foul in the box earned Allan Hancock a penalty kick. The Bulldogs' Brianna Gaona netted the eventual game-winner with just over 20 minutes remaining in the contest. Allan Hancock only outshot the Cougars 14-10 on the day, but they were also more accurate as the Cuesta Goalies were forced to make three times as many saves, 6-2, on the day. Freshman Sadie Magpie recorded two saves in the first half, while 2019 WSC Goaltender of the Year Magaly Avila stopped four shots after the intermission. The loss dropped the Cougars to 2-7 overall and 1-3 in the WSC, while the Bulldogs moved to 4-5-1 overall and 2-1 in the circuit.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO