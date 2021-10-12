CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulldogs fall to the Yellowjackets, 28-7

Cover picture for the articleOn Thursday, Oct. 7, the Bulldogs hosted the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets. Prior to the game the Bulldogs dressed in their pink and grey jerseys in honor of members of the Winslow Cancer Support Group in recognizing of Cancer Awareness month by presenting them with a shirt and rose. In

