In case you missed the last announcement, time is quickly approaching to properly dispose of the stuff, that you really don't want having around the house or the garbage. Important documents and expired medication! Shred & Med Take Back Day will be happening this Saturday, October 23rd! This free event will be taking place between 9am till 1pm at The Valley Mall in the south west corner parking lot by Sears (2529 Main Street Union Gap).

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 18 HOURS AGO