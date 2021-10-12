CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How does CPA pick which local pool to use for a global entitlement?

By chriskoch99
vmware.com
 8 days ago

I know there are the three options -- All Sites, Within Site, Within Pod -- and I get what each of those mean. But, for example, if I choose Within Site, and I've got three pods in that site, under what circumstances does a broker send the user to a VDI outside of its local pod?

communities.vmware.com

Comments / 0

Related
vmware.com

How does the host communicate with the guests in Workstation and vSphere?

Https://communities.vmware.com/t5/vSphere-vNetwork-Documents/Understand-How-Virtual-Machine-Traffic-... I found this thread, but it’s not exactly what I want to know. On my home computer I want to run few guest VMs. All of the guest VMs and the host/management VM will have their Windows firewalls set to public and they won’t share resources with other physical computers at home or elsewhere. They also won’t connect to other VMs outside the physical computer.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Change default gateway in vCloud Director Availability

I was wondering if anyone knows how to change the default gateway while bringing up a replicated VM in vCloud Director Availability. Setup: We have several Windows server 2016 VM's that we replicate from Production VMware hosts to Disaster Recovery hosts. For certain reasons, we have other servers that are up full time in DR so, the DR site needs to be on a it's own subnet (10.1.5.x/24), different from Production (10.1.4.x/24). When I bring up the replicated servers, I see where I can change the IP address using Guest Customizations but, there's no obvious place to change the Default Gateway or other IPv4 settings.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Q3’22 Partner Connect Program Tip & Updated Resources

If your Partner Connect Program renewal is due in the next few months, RENEW today through your Renewal Dashboard to maintain your ability to transact and progress in the program. Review the Top Trending Questions for renewal tips, key program tools, and answers to your top-of-mind questions. Check out the...
ECONOMY
vmware.com

Unable to update the HealthUpdateInfo list while registering the proactive HA

VCenter version: 7.0.2.00100 vSphere-client-sdk: 7.0.2. I am working on a local vCenter HTML plugin and I am facing the following issue with HealthUpdateInfo list while updating it. I am trying to add the custom faults(in the HealthUpdateInfo list) while registering the proactive HA and it is updating successfully only for...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cpa#Entitlement#Vdi#Ge#Citrix#Pod1#Pod2
vmware.com

How VMware IT Improved Code Quality for IT App Services Without Impacting Agility

Every IT organization wants code quality in its software application development that’s fast and efficient. Considering the complexity, criticality, and scalability of the projects, every management team is willing to invest time and money to meet the desired code quality in their projects. That’s why quality is one of the major pillars of VMware IT DevOps. See Figure 1.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Top reasons why healthcare organizations choose VMware Horizon Apps

The aging population, increasing patient demand and staffing shortages have pushed global healthcare organizations over the technology tipping point. As a result, these organizations are pressured to deliver healthcare services in a digital-first manner to increase clinician efficiency, patient satisfaction and data security. Nurses across all disciplines – bedside, emergency room, operating room and intensive care – as well as physicians, pharmacists and lab technicians are more digitally reliant than ever. Their jobs require instant access to applications such as an EHR system, dictation software and imaging viewers. This access can be anytime and anywhere, even in the most diverse circumstances, such as pop-up clinics, rural locations, remote care and in-home patient monitoring.
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Shared VMDK and Windows Clustered File Servers

We're a small outfit with with 3 x HP ProLiant servers (running ESXi 6.5), 1 x VCSA, a 3 node HP StoreVirtual san, roughly 30 vms, 1 physical file server (approx 7tb in size) and a few physical Windows RDSH servers. We're looking to replace the aging ProLiants and the StoreVirtual san with 3 or 4 HP vSAN Ready Nodes (all flash). I've used vSphere for several years and familiar with most of the basic day to day features, however, vSAN is new territory for me. Anyhow, the new ESXi servers will need to host the existing vms and we plan to virtualise the file server and RDSH servers. One of the requirements (from management) is to ensure the new virtual file server is resilient as can be (or at least within the restraints of our budget). In other words the file server needs to with stand an ESXi host failure and/or an in-guest os failure. So my thoughts were to create two new file server vm's (on separate esxi hosts) with a 10TB shared vmdk and to make use of Microsoft Cluster Services and a Clustered Shared Volume. The idea being ESXi/vSAN should provide protection at the host/hardware level and MSCS/CSV provides protection at the guest OS level.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

vCloud Director Organizations as Catalog Application SSO - Create Object via API

I am looking for references to be able to create a catalog application via API, I am currently in a vCloud Director service provider model, and the authentication of the different ORGs is through VIDM, the problem is that given the demand, I need to create the different tenants Automatically, this includes registering the object of the catalog corresponding to each organization.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
vmware.com

How does a type 2 hypervisor, such as Workstation Player, relay sound?

I recently decided to install vSphere, but then realized Type 1 hypervisors actually enable virtual servers that transmit certain data, such as sound, over the external network instead of doing it internally. Because my computer knowledge is very limited, I would like to avoid the risk of accidentally exposing my management/host VM (virtual server) to other computers on internet. So my question is, will the sound in Workstation Player go over the computer's external network, as in leaving my physical computer and going to my hardware router in my home and then back again to the same computer – or will it stay within the physical computer?
SOFTWARE
vmware.com

Multi-Cloud Podcast: State of Market Maturity

On the most recent VMware Multi-Cloud Podcast, Eric Nielsen and I sat down to have a chat with David Gehringer, co-founder of Dimensional Research. Dimensional Research specializes in market research focused on understanding the trends affecting the technology landscape. David recently completed a major research study for VMware that looked at the adoption of app dev and IT operational practices related to multi-cloud maturity.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

12.2.0 VMs really slow compared to 12.1.2, Monterey guest kernel panicking

I updated VMware Fusion to 12.2.0 today and updated my virtual machines as well. I noticed that when I tried to load my Monterey virtual machine, it kept kernel panicking or freezing at boot screen after a kernel panic. Sometimes it happened during just normal boot, sometimes it got to the desktop. I didn't have VMware Tools installed yet, and to get them installed at all, I encountered at least 5 crashes just trying to access System Preferences to approve the kernel extensions. Oh, and loading literally anything took very long and the mouse is updating at maybe 15 - 20 fps.
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

VMware native Key Provider shows "Warning" status

I have created a Native Key Provider, it seems to be working, because i can create a Windows 11 VM with TPM and was able to install it. But the status is "warning" and at "Active" it isn't green. Where can i see, why it is showing a warning?. Kind...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

IDG Survey Reveals: When it Comes to Modernization Budgets, IT Is Firmly in Control

Challenges are inevitable, priorities will evolve, and goals become more complex as firms proceed down the path of application modernization to generate new business value, according to a recent IDG Research study commissioned by VMware. Another significant finding: Businesses in the planning or early stage of modernization tend to have...
COMPUTERS
vmware.com

Ansible Tower inventory remove host entry

We have vRA 8.5 integrated with Ansible Tower 3.8.1. The inventory hosts get created automatically when called the Playbook. We also want to ensure that when a resource is deleted that the host entry with inventory is also removed. Has anyone else solved this issue.
TECHNOLOGY
vmware.com

Supporting Multiple Customers using VDI's

Wondering if someone is able to shed some light on this for me. There is a requirement to support multiple (high security) customers using Horizon VDI's. I would like to know if this is possible - a support user launches their laptop, launches Horizon client and is presented with multiple VDI pools. Each VDI pool is essentially a "pathway" into a customer environment. The "master" VDI would reside on our infrastructure and would be a customer specific VDI eg. Domain joined to the customer domain through an existing 1-way trust relationship. I've attached a simple Paint diagram which I hope helps explain my situation better 🤣.
SOFTWARE
golfcourseindustry.com

Global challenges, local demands

A surge in COVID-related infections, broad and deep labor shortages, and volatile market and supply chain conditions. As every golf course superintendent knows, the challenges facing the U.S. population at large also reach deep into their own ranks. And as superintendents are also sometimes painfully aware, no one is cutting...
GOLF
Daily Mail

Young couple turns over $26 MILLION after selling a 'genius' baby product that solves a 'disgusting' issue - and it's now on shelves at Woolworths

When high school sweethearts Angela and Elijah Kim launched Bubzi Co in 2016 they had their 'genius' idea would turn over $26 million in just five years. The Sydney couple, both 36, were inspired to start the business venture after noticing many new millennial parents around the world were turning to Amazon to purchase nursery products of 'low quality'.
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy