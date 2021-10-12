How does CPA pick which local pool to use for a global entitlement?

We're a small outfit with with 3 x HP ProLiant servers (running ESXi 6.5), 1 x VCSA, a 3 node HP StoreVirtual san, roughly 30 vms, 1 physical file server (approx 7tb in size) and a few physical Windows RDSH servers. We're looking to replace the aging ProLiants and the StoreVirtual san with 3 or 4 HP vSAN Ready Nodes (all flash). I've used vSphere for several years and familiar with most of the basic day to day features, however, vSAN is new territory for me. Anyhow, the new ESXi servers will need to host the existing vms and we plan to virtualise the file server and RDSH servers. One of the requirements (from management) is to ensure the new virtual file server is resilient as can be (or at least within the restraints of our budget). In other words the file server needs to with stand an ESXi host failure and/or an in-guest os failure. So my thoughts were to create two new file server vm's (on separate esxi hosts) with a 10TB shared vmdk and to make use of Microsoft Cluster Services and a Clustered Shared Volume. The idea being ESXi/vSAN should provide protection at the host/hardware level and MSCS/CSV provides protection at the guest OS level.

COMPUTERS ・ 1 DAY AGO