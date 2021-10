NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police hope new surveillance video leads them to the gunman behind last week’s shooting of a 14-year-old at a Harlem bus stop. The suspect fired two rounds at the teenager who was getting on the M1 bus at West 139th Street and Lenox Avenue. (credit: NYPD) The boy was graze in the left side of the head and taken to the hospital in stable condition. The bus driver narrowly missing getting shot. Police said the suspect fled the scene on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-8477 or for Spanish, 1-888-577-4782. Tips can also be sent to the NYPDTips Twitter account or submitted online at NYPDCrimeStoppers.com.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO