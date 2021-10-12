Expert: Psilocybin Is Like Penicillin for the Brain, Rewiring It to Generate New Neurological Pathways
Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics, and Derrick Welsh, COO of Psilocin Pharma, a division of Revive Therapeutics, discuss clinical research investigating novel treatment targets for psilocybin, such as treatment-resistant depression in patients with cancer. Pharmacy Times interviewed Michael Frank, CEO of Revive Therapeutics, and Derrick Welsh, COO of Psilocin...www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 0