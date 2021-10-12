Duke and Duchess of Sussex team up with ethical investment firm

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have inked yet another deal, this time joining Ethic, a $1.3 billion ethical investment manager, as “impact partners” and investors. In a joint interview with The New York Times Meghan said: “From the world I come from, you don’t talk about investing, right? You don’t have the luxury to invest. That sounds so fancy.” Meghan added that the couple invested their own money in the fund following marital conversations about ethical investing: “My husband has been saying for years, ‘Gosh, don’t you wish there was a place where if your values were aligned like this, you could put your money to that same sort of thing?’” Harry said: “You already have the younger generation voting with their dollars and their pounds, you know, all over the world when it comes to brands they select and choose from.”

