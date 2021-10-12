Patient Eligibility for the Use of PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

Bhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: Are PARP inhibitors only active in patients who are platinum-sensitive? Or can you use them in patients who are also platinum-refractory?. Thomasina Morris, RPh, MHA, BCOP: Most of the data out there have been for platinum-sensitive. With the platinum sensitivity, it also shows that they have a better progression-free survival with a PARP inhibitor if they are BRCA mutated. Platinum resistance or refractory is a lot harder; in essence, they’re going to recur much quicker. You want to get them to a point where you can say they’re stable. You don’t want to switch them to something if it’s working; if you feel like you put them on another treatment and you haven’t exhausted what you’re already giving them, where are you truly giving them the benefit? The studies aren’t looking at platinum-refractory currently. They probably have small cohorts in the study, or supplemental material that says we looked at it, but the numbers are small. I think when we look at platinum-refractory, we don’t really think about PARP inhibitors as an option right now.