CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Diseases & Treatments

Patient Eligibility for the Use of PARP Inhibitors in Ovarian Cancer

pharmacytimes.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBhavesh Shah, RPh, BCOP: Are PARP inhibitors only active in patients who are platinum-sensitive? Or can you use them in patients who are also platinum-refractory?. Thomasina Morris, RPh, MHA, BCOP: Most of the data out there have been for platinum-sensitive. With the platinum sensitivity, it also shows that they have a better progression-free survival with a PARP inhibitor if they are BRCA mutated. Platinum resistance or refractory is a lot harder; in essence, they’re going to recur much quicker. You want to get them to a point where you can say they’re stable. You don’t want to switch them to something if it’s working; if you feel like you put them on another treatment and you haven’t exhausted what you’re already giving them, where are you truly giving them the benefit? The studies aren’t looking at platinum-refractory currently. They probably have small cohorts in the study, or supplemental material that says we looked at it, but the numbers are small. I think when we look at platinum-refractory, we don’t really think about PARP inhibitors as an option right now.

www.pharmacytimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
weisradio.com

Mom dies after sharing her battle with ovarian cancer on social media

(MONTREAL) — A mom who went viral while sharing her battle with ovarian cancer on social media has died. Dr. Nadia Chaudhri, 43, died on Oct. 5, according to Concordia University, where she worked as a neuroscientist and professor. “Nadia was a force of nature,” Concordia president Graham Carr said...
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ovarian Cancer#Breast Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Parp Inhibitor#Bcop#Mha#Parp#Brca
Medical News Today

What to know about ascites in ovarian cancer

Ascites is a buildup of fluid in the abdomen. It can happen in the advanced stages of ovarian cancer. Draining excess fluid from the abdomen can help relieve symptoms of ascites. If cancer cells spread to the abdomen, they can irritate the lining and cause excess fluid to build up....
CANCER
osu.edu

Worsening depression cuts survival in lung cancer patients

Lung cancer patients whose symptoms of depression got worse after diagnosis died significantly earlier than those whose symptoms stayed the same or improved, a new study shows. Even patients who received new treatments that have dramatically improved survival for many people with advanced lung cancer saw their lives shortened if...
CANCER
FOX2Now

SSM Health OB-GYN discusses signs of ovarian cancer

ST. LOUIS – The symptoms of ovarian cancer can be very hard to spot. Some call the disease a silent killer. In one article in Newsweek one woman got an ovarian cancer diagnosis because she had a growth removed from her naval by her dermatologist who thought it was harmless, but a blood test revealed she had advanced-stage ovarian cancer.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
onclive.com

Moore Voices Excitement With VS-6766 Plus Defactinib in Ovarian Cancer

Dr. Moore discusses the basis for studying the combination of VS-6766 and defactinib in recurrent low-grade serous ovarian cancer, data that has been generated with the combination from the phase 1/2 FRAME trial, and the potential role for the combination in clinical practice. Welcome to OncLive On Air®! I’m your...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
stanford.edu

How ovarian cancers evade the immune system

It's diabolical, and so clever. Recent research by cancer biologist Wendy Fantl, PhD, and immunologist and cancer biologist Veronica Gonzalez, PhD, shows that ovarian tumors thrive by convincing nearby immune cells that the cancer cells are those of a developing fetus. They do so by transferring a molecule called CD9...
CANCER
abc27.com

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center Patient Education Event

Later this month the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center will host a patient education event to discuss advances in cancer treatment plus survivorship. Breast surgeon Kimberlee Mudge shares the details on their treatment approach and their survivorship program that helps patients navigate life after surviving a cancer diagnosis.
CANCER
buffalonynews.net

DOvEEgene Aims To Detect Ovarian And Endometrial Cancers At An Early Stage To Improve Prognosis

MONTREAL, QC / October 06, 2021 / DOvEEgene - In Canada, it is estimated that endometrial and ovarian cancers affect approximately 10,000 Canadian women per year. The majority of affected women are diagnosed at an advanced stage, when the disease has spread and is often incurable. This happens because early-stage ovarian cancer is usually asymptomatic and symptoms of late-stage disease are nonspecific.
CANCER
MedicalXpress

Adding ErbB tyrosine kinase inhibitor to KRAS inhibitor may help circumvent lung cancer resistance to prior therapies

Combination of the KRAS inhibitor sotorasib (Lumakras) with afatinib, a pan-ErbB tyrosine kinase inhibitor, was feasible in treating non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with mutated KRAS whose disease had progressed on prior therapies, including KRAS inhibitors alone, according to interim results from the phase Ib study CodeBreaK 101 presented at the AACR-NCI-EORTC Virtual International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, held October 7-10, 2021.
CANCER
studyfinds.org

Many cancer patients are using medical marijuana — but few are telling their doctors

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — Medical marijuana is becoming a very common remedy for patients dealing with the symptoms and side-effects of breast cancer treatment. Despite the growing acceptance of cannabis use, a new study finds few patients are actually letting their doctors know they’re consuming the once-illegal drug. A team from...
CANCER
MedPage Today

Christiane Amanpour's Ovarian Cancer and the Importance of Early Detection

In May 2021, CNN chief international anchor Christiane Amanpour was diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She revealed that diagnosis to her viewers on June 15, 2021 after a 4-week hiatus: "I've had successful major surgery to remove it, and I'm now undergoing several months of chemotherapy for the very best possible long-term prognosis, and I'm confident."
CANCER
Salem News

Beverly nonprofit lends a helping hand to cancer patients

It’s an all-too-common dilemma for cancer patients: How am I going to pay the bills?. “If I have cancer and can’t work ... that’s a loss of income and I can’t pay the electric bill,” said Kim Paratore, the executive director of Grateful Friends. Patients are also often faced with...
BEVERLY, MA
ajmc.com

Stratifying Patients for Treatment Eligibility

A discussion on the stratification of patient populations for treatment eligibility based on various decision factors. Neil Minkoff, MD: One of the things that is good about focusing the health care system on a problem is the potential exposure to a new therapy, particularly a newer, more expensive therapy. Look at how much of a difference we started paying to, first rheumatoid arthritis, then psoriasis, then psoriatic arthritis, or the changes in the way we approach MS [multiple sclerosis]. The health care system needed to understand who gets medicine, who does not get medicine, and what we do about it. As we are now staring into a world where the problem is increasing due to the aging of the population, and we have potential DMTs [disease-modifying therapies] coming along, how do we start, a) figuring out who is going to get them, and b) making sure that is an appropriate conversation? How would you start to think about what a threshold for therapy would be? I will ask Richard to kick that off because I am assuming that some of the work you have done has been thinking about how we identify the right patient.
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Immune system link with rare ovarian cancer could guide future treatment

Immune-related genes are associated with the development of the rare cancer ovarian clear cell carcinoma (OCCC), new research has found. A new study led by researchers at the Institute of Cancer Research, London, investigated the immune characteristics of OCCC and uncovered gene alterations linked to poor prognosis for the disease.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy