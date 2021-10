The Uncharted movie's first trailer has been released, finally giving fans of the acclaimed game series a look at what this film adaptation is doing with the property. Well, after seeing the Uncharted trailer, fans have mixed feelings about the film, as well as its stars, Tom Holland (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and Mark Wahlberg (Infinite). Well, one thing that has certainly stuck out in fans' minds with the Uncharted trailer is just how much Spider-Man Tom Holland is bringing to the role of Nathan Drake. And it's especially hard to deny the blending of roles on Holland's part when the young actor is doing Spider-Man poses as Drake.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 15 HOURS AGO