When I think about what inclusivity can do for a community, I think about the Keshet Avodah Corps at Camp Chi. This program allows older teens and young adults with disabilities to work independently at camp during the summer and learn key-life skills that can help them prepare for the next phase of their lives. I have seen firsthand how it has strengthened the Camp Chi community through inclusivity, allowing its participants to feel a sense of belonging and to continuously grow. October marks National Disability Employment Awareness Month and it’s a time when we need to recognize the importance of employing all people who can make strong contributions in unique ways. It’s also a month that calls on us to act because disabled and non-disabled individuals working together adds great value to our community.

