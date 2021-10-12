Community Pharmacists Proved Their Value During the COVID-19 Pandemic, Will Continue to Be Essential
National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) President Brian Caswell, RPh, said he is incredibly proud of the work community pharmacists have done over the past year. In an interview with Pharmacy Times, National Community Pharmacists Association (NCPA) President Brian Caswell, RPh, said he is incredibly proud of the work community pharmacists have done over the past year, including taking on new responsibilities with COVID-19 vaccines, testing, and even monoclonal antibody administration.www.pharmacytimes.com
Comments / 0