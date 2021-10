CHICAGO (CBS) — Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,800 flights nationwide on Sunday, blaming the weather and air traffic control issues, but sources tell CBS News a Southwest staffing shortfall this weekend was a factor in why so many of their flights were grounded. There have been even more cancellations for Southwest on Monday, with nearly 40 flights at Midway International Airport scrapped as of 11 a.m. Meantime, the Federal Aviation Administration is directly countering Southwest’s blame game against air traffic controllers, saying that staffing shortage ended Friday. Now many are wondering if this disruption is a glimpse of what’s to come as...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 9 DAYS AGO