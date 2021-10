Canal+ in France and HBO Europe in CEE are among the international platforms to have picked up a feature documentary about the storming of the US capitol. Four Hours at the Capitol, first produced for HBO and BBC by London-based prodco Amos Pictures, examines the four hours in which the Capitol building, together with its senators and representatives, came under direct attack as the politicians assembled to formally certify the US presidential election on January 6.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO