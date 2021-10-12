CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IL

MONDAY ROUNDUP: Newton volleyball defeats Teutopolis; Altamont downs Neoga

By Daily News
Effingham Daily News
 8 days ago

Newton volleyball defeated Teutopolis in straight sets on Monday. The Lady Eagles won the first set 25-14 and the second 25-14. Newton (21-6) had contributions from Brooke Johnson (two aces, eight kills, and five digs), Elley Bennett (two aces, one kill, two assists, and nine digs), Laney Hemrich (one ace and four digs), Jenna Ochs (one ace, six kills, two assists, and two digs), Ava Kessler (six kills, one assist, one block, and one dig), Brooke Schafer (four kills, 19 assists, and four digs), Emma Oldham (three kills and three assists), Emma Rauch (one kill, one assist, and one dig), and Amber Russell (seven digs).

