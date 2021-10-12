CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

'Let's go Brandon' and 'F*** Joe Biden' merch hits market as meme goes viral

By Sydney Shea
Washington Examiner
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat was first a media gaffe became a viral meme — and it's hitting the apparel market. After an NBC News reporter interpreted a NASCAR crowd's chants of "f*** Joe Biden" as "let's go Brandon" — she was interviewing driver Brandon Brown at the time — the saying became somewhat of a slanderous sensation across the internet. It has since turned into a selling point for merchandise vendors.

www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Indy100

Canadian government confirms that memo banning anti-Biden phrase ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ is fake

An alleged leaked memo from the Canadian government issuing a ban against the anti-Biden phrase “Let’s Go Brandon” has been confirmed as fake. On Sunday, a tweet claimed to show a document from Shared Services Canada, the federal agency for the Canadian government’s tech support, sent on 14th October that stated that government employees were prohibited from the slogan which has become popular amongst Donald Trump supporters.
POLITICS
CNBC

Billionaire investor Nelson Peltz says he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, who is pushing to cut Biden agenda

Billionaire Nelson Peltz told CNBC on Wednesday that he talks every week to Sen. Joe Manchin, a centrist Democrat who is pushing to shrink President Biden's agenda. Peltz was previously a big supporter of President Donald Trump, which led to his Florida home being a venue for one of the former commander in chief's 2020 reelection fundraisers.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Ron DeSantis Threatens to take President Joe Biden's Vaccination Mandate to Court

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida has threatened to sue President Joe Biden in a press conference over the Biden order of a vaccination mandate for businesses. Since the news arrived at the public a set of Republican governors, including DeSantis, have opposed this order of the President and have said they will not enforce this and if needed take Biden to court.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Merch#Football Games#Nbc News#Trump#Winred#Republican#Save America#Teeshirt Palace#Tiktok#Fjb#American
The Independent

Pro-Trump senators hid from Democrats in closet during Capitol riot, Tommy Tuberville says

As the US Capitol was under siege on 6 January, about a dozen Republican senators hid in a storage closet – not from the intruders, a new report says, but from their Democratic colleagues.According to a Washington Post interview with Senator Tommy Tuberville, the GOP lawmakers were already in a secure room when they decided to huddle in the closet. What they were seeking was not safety, but privacy, so they could plot their next move in light of the insurrection.“You’ve got 25 seconds to call a play,” Mr Tuberville, a former football coach, recalled to the Post. “You...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CNN

Trump is again upsetting the US system of checks and balances

(CNN) — The US court system is creating some accountability for hundreds of the people who attended the January 6 rally, which turned into the insurrection at the US Capitol, by charging them with criminal offenses and in some cases sending them to jail. The political system reveals a much...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Meme
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
WHO 13

‘Serious reckoning’ facing Dems in midterm elections if Biden continues to lose support, new poll numbers indicate

GRINNELL, Iowa – A new nationwide poll showing low approval ratings for President Joe Biden is foreshadowing the challenges facing Democrats in the 2022 midterm elections. Results of the Grinnell College National Poll conducted by Selzer & Company were released Wednesday morning. The poll was taken October 13 through October 17th, 2021. When asked whether […]
GRINNELL, IA
Daily Mail

Biden's pick for border chief says there isn't a crisis at the border: Ted Cruz introduces bill to send migrants to Democratic hotspots like Martha's Vineyard and Palo Alto

Joe Biden's pick to head Customs and Border Patrol refused on Tuesday to call the situation at the southern border a crisis as Senator Ted Cruz proposed legislation that would bring the crisis to where 'Democrat elites host their cocktail parties' – like Martha's Vineyard. During a Senate confirmation hearing,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

Comments / 0

Community Policy