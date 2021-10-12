'Let's go Brandon' and 'F*** Joe Biden' merch hits market as meme goes viral
What was first a media gaffe became a viral meme — and it's hitting the apparel market. After an NBC News reporter interpreted a NASCAR crowd's chants of "f*** Joe Biden" as "let's go Brandon" — she was interviewing driver Brandon Brown at the time — the saying became somewhat of a slanderous sensation across the internet. It has since turned into a selling point for merchandise vendors.www.washingtonexaminer.com
Comments / 0