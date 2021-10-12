CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaemor Farms In Georgia Has Over 70-Acres Of Pumpkins Waiting To Be Picked

By Marisa Roman
Only In Georgia
Only In Georgia
 8 days ago

Every year, Jaemor Farms in Georgia becomes the place to be once fall rolls around. This farm becomes the ultimate autumn adventure, especially for families with pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and so much more. This year, Jaemor has over 70-acres of pumpkins that are waiting to be picked, which is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of seasonal fun you’ll find here.

Since 1981, Jaemor Farms has been serving the Georgia community with homegrown fruit, vegetables, and market goods. But when fall rolls around, this farm becomes a seasonal paradise.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uAXpI_0cP6K2DU00
Google Jeronimo jjumps

For many families, a trip to Jaemor Farms during the fall months is a tradition, especially for the newly-named Harvest Celebration.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BpT8f_0cP6K2DU00
Google Dinesh Kumar

Guests who visit can begin their farm experience by exploring over 70 acres of pumpkins waiting to be picked and taken home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ru4Ya_0cP6K2DU00
Facebook Jaemor Farm

But the pumpkin patch is only the beginning of the fun here. The entire fall farm experience includes so much more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BVKaN_0cP6K2DU00
Google Carl M. Gregory

Start by snagging some hot, homemade apple hand pies before you begin your adventure on the farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QAAAW_0cP6K2DU00
Facebook Jaemor Farm

Then climb aboard for a tractor ride to the pumpkin patch, which has TONS of u-pick pumpkins offered.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tOGeo_0cP6K2DU00
Facebook Jaemor Farm

But don’t worry if you don’t want to go out and pick your own, there are still plenty of pumpkins that are already picked and ready for purchase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vj019_0cP6K2DU00
Google Cavonna Holcomb

The treats in the market are ready to take home, from the jams and jellies to the pies, bread, and more.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UzxNj_0cP6K2DU00
Facebook Jaemor Farm

The full farm experience runs through the first weekend in November, so make sure you visit soon in order to enjoy it all.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44XLWo_0cP6K2DU00
Facebook Jaemor Farm

Enjoy the corn mazes, apple treats, hayrides, and pumpkin picking from Jaemor Farms this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30n4fT_0cP6K2DU00
Facebook Jaemor Farm

To find out where Jaemor Farms is in Georgia, click here.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrHhc_0cP6K2DU00
Google Maps

Have you ever visited Jaemor Farms in Georgia during the fall months? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you want more information about this farm, such as seasonal hours of operation and cost, then check out the Jaemor Farms website or Facebook Page .

The post Jaemor Farms In Georgia Has Over 70-Acres Of Pumpkins Waiting To Be Picked appeared first on Only In Your State .

