Jaemor Farms In Georgia Has Over 70-Acres Of Pumpkins Waiting To Be Picked

Every year, Jaemor Farms in Georgia becomes the place to be once fall rolls around. This farm becomes the ultimate autumn adventure, especially for families with pumpkin picking, corn mazes, hayrides, and so much more. This year, Jaemor has over 70-acres of pumpkins that are waiting to be picked, which is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the type of seasonal fun you’ll find here.

Since 1981, Jaemor Farms has been serving the Georgia community with homegrown fruit, vegetables, and market goods. But when fall rolls around, this farm becomes a seasonal paradise.

For many families, a trip to Jaemor Farms during the fall months is a tradition, especially for the newly-named Harvest Celebration.

Guests who visit can begin their farm experience by exploring over 70 acres of pumpkins waiting to be picked and taken home.

But the pumpkin patch is only the beginning of the fun here. The entire fall farm experience includes so much more.

Start by snagging some hot, homemade apple hand pies before you begin your adventure on the farm.

Then climb aboard for a tractor ride to the pumpkin patch, which has TONS of u-pick pumpkins offered.

But don’t worry if you don’t want to go out and pick your own, there are still plenty of pumpkins that are already picked and ready for purchase.

The treats in the market are ready to take home, from the jams and jellies to the pies, bread, and more.

The full farm experience runs through the first weekend in November, so make sure you visit soon in order to enjoy it all.

Enjoy the corn mazes, apple treats, hayrides, and pumpkin picking from Jaemor Farms this year.

To find out where Jaemor Farms is in Georgia, click here.

Have you ever visited Jaemor Farms in Georgia during the fall months? Share with us your experience in the comments section! Or if you want more information about this farm, such as seasonal hours of operation and cost, then check out the Jaemor Farms website or Facebook Page .

